Posted: Oct 16, 2024 10:32 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2024 10:32 AM

Ty Loftis

The Cherokee Nation is continuing to find ways to expand its healthcare operations across the area. One place the Nation is focusing in on now is the Claremore Indian Hospital, which the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council gave unanimous support to take over and improve operations.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr said that they will need to speak to the employees at the hospital before making any final decisions.