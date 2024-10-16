Posted: Oct 16, 2024 10:12 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2024 10:12 AM

Tom Davis

Ray of Hope Advocacy Center in Bartlesville is highlighting Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October, while continuing its mission to support survivors of abuse. In a recent COMMUNITY CONNECTION appearance, Shelly Kreder, Yoci Clayburn, and Michael Colaw shared details about their efforts, including participating in the United Way's local project and organizing their signature event, Hops for Hope.

Ray of Hope provides a range of services for survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, and related issues. They emphasize a victim-centered approach to support survivors and families, helping them access all necessary services in one place.

The organization is celebrating its 15th annual Hops for Hope fundraiser, a fun event featuring a home-brewing competition, beer tasting, small plates, music, raffles, and a silent auction. With over 850 attendees, participants can vote for their favorite brews in a lively atmosphere that raises critical funds for the center’s work.