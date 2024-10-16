Posted: Oct 16, 2024 9:43 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2024 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening as Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars returns on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the Bartlesville Community Center from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. This cherished annual fundraiser supports Paths to Independence, a local school in Bartlesville dedicated to providing education and support for individuals on the autism spectrum.

This year's event is packed with excitement, showcasing local personalities who will dazzle the audience with a variety of dance styles, ranging from ballroom to country western. Along with the performances, the event offers a great way to contribute to an important cause.

During an appearance on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, contestants Robert Reeves, Katelyn Sherter, and Jen Williams shared their journeys to becoming participants, along with a few humorous stories from their rehearsals.

To learn more about the dancers, purchase tickets, or vote for your favorite couple, visit www.pathstoindependence.org!