News
Nowata County
Posted: Oct 16, 2024 8:37 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2024 9:43 AM
Nowata County Commisioners discuss audit, burning
Alex Benzegala
With Washington County adopting a burn ban this week due to drought conditions, Nowata County has discussed in the last few weeks the possibility of having a burn ban as well.
Speaking at Tuesday's Nowata County Board of Supervisors, Laurie Summers gave her suggestions to the public on burning.
Also at the meeting, the board approved a letter of engagement from the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspectors office to do the federal audit on the Nowata County.
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday at the Nowata Conty Annex Meeting room in front of the Courthouse.
« Back to News