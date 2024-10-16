Posted: Oct 16, 2024 8:37 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2024 9:43 AM

Alex Benzegala

With Washington County adopting a burn ban this week due to drought conditions, Nowata County has discussed in the last few weeks the possibility of having a burn ban as well.

Speaking at Tuesday's Nowata County Board of Supervisors, Laurie Summers gave her suggestions to the public on burning.

Also at the meeting, the board approved a letter of engagement from the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspectors office to do the federal audit on the Nowata County.