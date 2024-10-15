Posted: Oct 15, 2024 3:57 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2024 3:57 PM

Nathan Thompson, Chris Freund

Two search warrants served in Nowata County lead to the seizure of multiple marijuana plants and pounds of processed marijuana.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Marijuana Enforcement Teams served the warrants at JC King Garden in Nowata, and Zebra M Growers in South Coffeyville, seizing 21,360 marijuana plants and 518 pounds of processed marijuana.

OBN spokesman Mark Woodward says the operation is part of an ongoing investigation against the farms for obtaining their OBN Registrations by fraud, using “straw ownership” schemes. By definition, a straw ownership scheme is a person who buys something on behalf of another person who has a legitimate or illegitimate reason why they can't make the purchase themselves .

Arrests are anticipated as this case moves forward.

The OBN was assisted by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma National Guard Counterdrug Office, the District #1 and District #3 Nowata County Commissioners Offices, Rogers County District #1 Commissioner Dale DeLozier, and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

Anyone with information about this investigation or any other criminal drug activity can anonymously report it to OBN's tip-line at 800-522-8031 or sending OBN a Facebook DM.