Posted: Oct 15, 2024 3:15 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2024 3:16 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Tuesday morning in honor of Columbus Day.

In what was a fairly routine meeting, the Board heard from Laura Teague and got a report on the Art of the Cowgirl event, which took place last weekend. This is a non profit organization with a goal of keeping the western way of life alive for women. This began in Arizona, but is something that Teague wanted to do in Oklahoma.

After beginning the first year in Copan, Teague saw a major growth in interest and some of the workshops took place this year at the Osage County Fairgrounds over the weekend.

Teague was hoping that the Board would donate the fairgrounds to her so that she could save some money for next year. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said that from the Board's perspective, it is a slippery slope to give an event like that grace because there will be other organizations getting off the ground expecting to get the same favorable treatment. That is why the Board tabled the agenda item one week to make a more informed decision.

The Board was going to consider taking action on a revised budget from the sheriff's office, but District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright said that he had just received an email from the state auditor's office and he felt it would be best if the Board could review that email before taking action.