Posted: Oct 15, 2024 2:42 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2024 2:42 PM

Nathan Thompson
Oklahoma's Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was in Bartlesville Tuesday speaking at a Chamber Forum on multiple topics, including the state's third-largest industry, tourism.
 
Pinnell says just behind Oklahoma City, the Bartlesville region is a key factor in bringing tourists to the state.
 
The Lieutenant Governor briefly addressed the controversy surrounding Bartlesville's Price Tower and made a commitment for the troubled Frank Lloyd Wright icon with a resounding round of applause.
 
Pinnell says aviation and aeronautics are now the second-largest industry in Oklahoma and it is poised to eventually match oil and gas as the most important employer.

