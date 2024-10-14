Posted: Oct 14, 2024 2:26 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2024 2:26 PM

Barnsdall will be holding its fall festival on Saturday, October 26th. The Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the yearly event and there will be several things for the public to participate in beginning at 5 p.m.

There will be a costume contest, pumpkin carving contest, pie baking contest and more. You are also invited to trunk or treat, bounce around on the inflatables and watch a movie. For more information, you can call 918-397-4652.