Posted: Oct 14, 2024 11:38 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2024 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners are convening on Tuesday this week in honor of Columbus Day.

At that meeting, there will be discussion regarding the possibility of revising the budget for the sheriff’s office for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. Laura Teague will also give a report on the Art of the Cowgirl.

There will also be discussion to consider signing a certificate and order to the county clerk and county treasurer.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.