Posted: Oct 14, 2024 8:05 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2024 10:08 AM

Tom Davis

Nine teams will be competing this year for the 2024 World Title for The Women’s Ranch Rodeo Association World Finals in Pawhuska October 19-21.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Billie Franks with the WRRA said The championship weekend gets undeway Thursday, October 17 at the Constatntine Theater aat 6pm with the Black Number Ceromony and Calcutta. Admission to this event is free with the Osage County Cattlewomen serving food.

The events take place on Friday and Saturday at the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena. You can tour the trade show Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $10 at the door or $25 for all three performances with half the admission going to the Osage County Cattlewomen.

Women’s Ranch Rodeo Association educates its members and viewers while perpetuating and promoting the sport of Women’s Ranch Rodeo. WRRA also honors the lifestyles and skills associated with women in the cattle, equine and ranching industries.