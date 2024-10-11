Posted: Oct 11, 2024 10:47 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2024 10:47 AM

Ty Loftis

Several classic cars have been rolling through the listening area over the past few days and they will continue cruising around throughout the weekend for the annual Gathering at the Roc event. After a ride around Osage County on Friday, the classic cars will meet at Woolaroc for a full day of fun on Saturday.

Gates will open for those who are registered at 8 a.m. on the Woolaroc grounds. Spectators will be able to tour the area beginning at 10 a.m. Admission is $16. Osage Nation Tribal Dancers will perform a ceremony at 1 p.m. and awards will be handed out at 3 p.m. The day will finish with a party at the Osage Casino and Hotel in Bartlesville.