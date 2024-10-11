Posted: Oct 11, 2024 10:10 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2024 10:10 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Veterans Memorial Commission will be having a reception to honor veterans next Saturday at Wakon Iron Hall in Pawhuska. That event will go from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Resources and information for veterans programs, the local legion post and other organizations will be on hand for the free event. Commission member Frances Williams had this to say on the event:

"Last year we hosted a reception to honor veterans and it was so well-received that many veterans and their family members asked if we could make it an annual event."

Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear will give a welcome at 2 p.m. and American Legion Post 198 will raise the flag. The program begins at 2:30 p.m.