Posted: Oct 11, 2024 9:42 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2024 9:42 AM

Nathan Thompson & Kelli Williams

Work on the Sooner Park parking lots and ring road is scheduled to begin Monday, which will result in immediate closures on the south end of the park, Project Engineer Steve Roper said this week.

“Contractor Brent Bell Construction is set to begin construction on this project beginning Monday, Oct. 14,” Roper said. “The first phase of the work will begin near the play tower and Sooner Pool, which will require closures beginning immediately in this area.”

The project, approved by voters in the 2020 General Obligation Bond election, consists of reconstructing portions of the ring road that loops around the pool and play tower as well as paving parking lots in the park. The new road will permit two-way traffic instead of one-way, as it does currently.

“The road will be permanently closed east of the pool, with the northeastern portion of the road becoming bicycle and pedestrian only,” Roper said. “The parking area near the play tower will be reconfigured with an increase in available parking.”

The project is one of several park improvements included in the project. Other improvements included, in the tentative order of construction, are: