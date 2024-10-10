Posted: Oct 10, 2024 2:02 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2024 2:02 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville Public School teacher has won a state award for her work in assisting adult students. Bartlesville's Adult Basic Education Instructor, Joni Pollin was recognized with the Oklahoma Workforce and Economic Development Frontline Staff Award earlier this week.

As an instructor with Bartlesville Public Schools, Pollin has helped several adult education students receive their GED, enabling those students to go on and achieve their dreams.