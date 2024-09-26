Posted: Oct 10, 2024 10:25 AMUpdated: Oct 10, 2024 1:11 PM

Tom Davis

Since Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Thursday, September 26, 2024, The Salvation Army has been on the ground in seven states in the Southern region helping survivors and the recovery efforts. They are now heading to Florida to assist with those affected by Hurricane Milton.

Lt. Tonya Swain from Bartlesville's Salvation Army organization is one of those Salvation Army representatives on the ground in Florida.

The Salvation Army has deployed Emergency Disaster liaisons to State Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Caroline, and Virginia.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Veronica Ramierez and Michelle Hobdy said the the Salvation Army has served over 300,000 to those affected by the storms so far.