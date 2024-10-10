News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 10, 2024 9:30 AMUpdated: Oct 10, 2024 9:30 AM
Adams Golf Course to Close Temporarily on Nov. 1
Nathan Thompson
Adams Golf Course in Bartlesville will temporarily close beginning Nov. 1 to accommodate the completion of the planned greens rebuild project.
The $2.4 million project was approved by voters in recent General Obligation Bond elections. It includes the replacement of all 18 course greens along with the nursery, chipping and putting greens, and additional necessary components to upgrade the drainage and irrigation loops for each green.
The project is expected to conclude and the course will reopen in late spring or early summer 2025.
To facilitate the project, the following will be effective
- All memberships, including cart, range and greens, will expire Oct. 31.
- ACH accounts will terminate Oct. 31.
- Refunds will be prorated and mailed by Dec. 1.
- The Pro Shop will close Nov. 1.
- There will be no locker room access effective Nov. 1.
- The range will be accessible on a Pay for Play basis.
- The Range Ball Dispenser will be operational; credit and debit cards will be accepted.
