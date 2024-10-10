Posted: Oct 10, 2024 9:00 AMUpdated: Oct 10, 2024 9:00 AM

Ty Loftis

A police review board examined the termination of Pawhuska police officer Anthoney Towers on Wednesday evening. After looking at the case, they decided to uphold the ruling, as City Manager Jerry Eubanks explains.

Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy was also let go, but isn't eligible for an appeal, as she isn't enrolled in the state retirement system for police officers. An OSBI investigation is ongoing and was opened after Hennesy and Towers were fired.