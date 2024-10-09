Posted: Oct 09, 2024 10:33 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2024 10:33 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Area History Museum has opened its latest exhibit and it will be on display through the end of the year. The latest display is titled, “Social Life and Early Traditions,” and will let guests explore different cultures and ethnicities and how they have came together to create rich traditions.

There will be several artifacts from local organizations in town and kids will be able to take a tour of the coloring station. The museum is open during regular business hours Monday through Friday. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 918-338-4290.