Posted: Oct 09, 2024 9:58 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2024 9:58 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Outdoor Health Complex will be holding a scarecrow display for the fall season. Registration is open and will close next Friday. All citizens and businesses within the community are welcome to participate.

Once registered, participants will have a hay bale to install a scarecrow of some sort beginning on Monday, October 21st. Winners will be announced on the Osage Nation Facebook Page on Friday, November 1st. All scarecrows must be picked up by Friday, December 6th.