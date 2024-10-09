Posted: Oct 09, 2024 9:19 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2024 9:19 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $7,000 contribution to Oklahoma Wesleyan University, whose mission is to model a way of thought, a way of life and a way of faith.

The funds from the Arvest Foundation will be used to provide scholarship opportunities for area students. Oklahoma Wesleyan University offers over 50 bachelor’s, master's and doctoral degrees to more than 600 full-time students on its campus in Bartlesville, and an additional 500 graduate, online and certificate programs.

David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank – Bartlesville region, and David Nelson, Arvest Wealth Management regional manager, presented the check to Jim Dunn, president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

“Oklahoma Wesleyan University is an asset to Bartlesville,” Nickel said. “It is our privilege to present this check to help students obtain their college degrees.”

“We are extremely grateful for the continued generosity of the Arvest Foundation to Oklahoma Wesleyan University,” Dunn said. “This investment in our students is a crucial element for the advancement of the community of Bartlesville and beyond.”