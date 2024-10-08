News
Pawhuska
Posted: Oct 08, 2024 6:36 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2024 6:47 PM
Pawhuska City Council Meeting Gets Disruptive
Ty Loftis
At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, a Youtube vlogger and failed candidate for Tulsa mayor asked to speak before the council approved the consent agenda docket.
Ron Durbin encouraged the council to watch an upcoming documentary that focuses on how a city manager stole funds from the town. He correlated that story with Pawhuska City Manager Jerry Eubanks and that is when things got disruptive.
Despite being kicked out of the meeting, Durbin hung around in the parking lot until the meeting was over with his camera rolling in an attempt to speak with the public.
