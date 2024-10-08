Posted: Oct 08, 2024 4:19 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2024 4:19 PM

Alex Benzegala

(Photo Credit of Oklahoma Wesleyan University)

Oklahoma Wesleyan University annouced recently that Head Coach of the women's soccer program Ivan Ristic is being inducted into the OKWU Athletics Hall of Fame this year.

Ristic, a Belgrade Serbia native was a member of the OKWU Men's soccer team from 2012-2015 and helped OKWU qualify for the NAIA National Tournament for all four years. A two time All-American, Ristic came back to OKWU to help turn the Lady Eagles into a national power-house. Here is his reaction to being inducted into the Hall of Fame.