Posted: Oct 08, 2024 3:39 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2024 3:39 PM

Nathan Thompson

A former superintendent of Nowata Public Schools has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after he crashed a vehicle owned by the current school district he works for.

Our partners at News On 6 report Leon Ashlock, the current superintendent of Muldrow Public Schools, was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Tuesday morning.

Troopers say Ashlock hit a concrete barrier while driving a school vehicle on the Creek Turnpike in Tulsa around 10:42 a.m.

The Probable Cause Statement said Ashlock failed all his field sobriety tests and showed signs of impairment.

Authorities said there were open and empty alcohol containers in the vehicle.

He was arrested at 11:20 and taken to the Tulsa County jail.

Ashlock served as the superintendent of Nowata Public Schools from 2015-2018. He's held subsequent positions at Tahlequah and Cashion before being hired in Muldrow this school year.