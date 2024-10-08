Posted: Oct 08, 2024 3:10 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2024 3:19 PM

Nathan Thompson

The city of Bartlesville will explore forming a task force to examine how best to address the city's growing population of unsheltered citizens.

Ward 4 City Councilor Quinn Schipper says there is rising concern in the community over those who are unsheltered homeless. He says the task force will be comprised of diverse individuals with varied backgrounds, experiences and training on the issue of unsheltered individuals with several goals in mind

The City Council gave their unanimous approval Monday on a resolution to explore forming the task force. Mayor Dale Copeland says this is an important issue that deserves the appropriate consideration