City of Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 08, 2024 3:10 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2024 3:19 PM
City to Explore Forming Task Force to Study Rising Unsheltered Population
Nathan Thompson
The city of Bartlesville will explore forming a task force to examine how best to address the city's growing population of unsheltered citizens.
Ward 4 City Councilor Quinn Schipper says there is rising concern in the community over those who are unsheltered homeless. He says the task force will be comprised of diverse individuals with varied backgrounds, experiences and training on the issue of unsheltered individuals with several goals in mind.
The City Council gave their unanimous approval Monday on a resolution to explore forming the task force. Mayor Dale Copeland says this is an important issue that deserves the appropriate consideration.
With the council's approval, city staff will present their findings on forming the task force at the November meeting.
