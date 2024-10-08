News
Crime
Posted: Oct 08, 2024 2:52 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2024 3:22 PM
Dewey Man Accused of Flashing Gun at Teenager
Alex Benzegala
A Dewey man appeared in Washington County District Court Tuesday on a felony charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.
23-year-old Timothy Mayo is accused of flashing a hand gun at a 12-year old teen on the early morning of Aug. 31 of this year.
A Probable Cause Arrest Affidivit says that Mayo told police that the boy and his friend were harrassing his brother and had tried jumping his brother multiple times, and Mayo denied that there were any guns involved in the incident.
Mayo was arrested Tuesday and posted a $15,000 bond. He awaits his next court appearance on Nov 1.
« Back to News