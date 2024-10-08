Posted: Oct 08, 2024 2:23 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2024 2:23 PM

Ty Loftis

As the Pawhuska Huskies get set to host the Tonkawa Bucs on Thursday night, Coach Matt Hennesy knows the game is monumental for playoff positioning, but understands that the team is playing for much more than that.

Thursday's game is cancer awareness night and Osage appreciation night. Hennesy says in honor of those fighting cancer, players will wear jerseys with the name of someone they know fighting the disease on the back of their jerseys.

It is also Osage appreciation night. Hennesy says that is something he has wanted to do for a long time and details what will be surrounding that..

Bidding for those jerseys is open on the Huskies Football Booster Club Facebook Page through Thursday evening. All proceeds will go to a local person in the community fighting cancer.