Posted: Oct 08, 2024 12:07 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2024 1:38 PM

Alex Benzegala

At this week's Dewey City Council meeting, the council passed an ordinance replacing a section of city code related to the city's handling of dilapidated structures.

Additionally, the council heard a presentation on Dewey Western Heritage Weekend, which is set for Saturday. Event Coordinator Carlotta Gordon has more

The Longhorn Parade is at 5 p.m. and the Wild West Show is at 6:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Admission for the Wild West Show is $10 for adults, kids under 12 are free.

The City Council also went into executive session and tabled approving a lease agreement at the Industrial Park between the city and Green Fuels Operations, Inc.