Posted: Oct 08, 2024 10:29 AMUpdated: Oct 08, 2024 3:27 PM

Ty Loftis

After an issue arose at the Osage Casino and Hotel in Sand Springs, the Osage Nation Police Department is looking for help in identifying two individuals. If you have any information, you are asked to reach out on the Osage Nation Police Department Facebook Page or call their office at 918-287-5510.