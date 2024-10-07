Posted: Oct 07, 2024 2:14 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2024 2:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will have its normally scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening and appears as if they will be working through a fairly routine agenda.

The council will consider increasing the cost of emergency services from an original bid they received in February 2022. The total increase would be more than $21,000, but the company has made an agreement to split the cost if approved.

Callie Lee will give a presentation regarding an opportunity for economic development and Mike McCartney with the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce will give his monthly report. The Council will also consider granting a special event permit for Fat Tires on the Prairie.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. for those interested in attending.