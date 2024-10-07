Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Pawhuska City Council to Meet on Tuesday

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will have its normally scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening and appears as if they will be working through a fairly routine agenda.

 

The council will consider increasing the cost of emergency services from an original bid they received in February 2022. The total increase would be more than $21,000, but the company has made an agreement to split the cost if approved.

 

Callie Lee will give a presentation regarding an opportunity for economic development and Mike McCartney with the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce will give his monthly report. The Council will also consider granting a special event permit for Fat Tires on the Prairie.

 

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. for those interested in attending.


