Posted: Oct 07, 2024 1:34 PMUpdated: Oct 07, 2024 1:37 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore had a contract that needed to be renewed on Monday. It was up to the Board of Osage County Commissioners to renew that contract.

Moore said that the tourism committee had completed the bylaws and that those had been sent to the district attorney's office for review. Legal counsel had since made some edits to those bylaws, but the tourism committee hadn't had an opportunity to review those changes. This contract extension is for the end of 2024 and Moore explains why that is.

The Board approved that contract extension through the end of the year.