Posted: Oct 07, 2024 10:56 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2024 1:43 PM

Alex Benzegala

The Nowata County Commissioners approved a proclamation making this week National 4-H week in Nowata County. Oklahoma Union student Joel leLacheur (lee-luh-shur) is a part of the 4H program at OKU and read the prolomation at the meeting.

Also at the meeting, The Board of Commissioners aprroved a donation from resident David Wesson, of $150 dollars towards the Nowata County Sheriff's Department.

The Nowata County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday at 9 a.m at the Nowata County Annex Meeting room.