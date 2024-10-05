News
Regional News
Posted: Oct 05, 2024 3:28 AMUpdated: Oct 05, 2024 3:28 AM
Caney Boil Water Advisory Rescinded
Tom Davis
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Caney.
Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Caney indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.
The advisory was issued because of a power outage resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system, prompting concerns about bacterial contamination.
The City of Caney is no longer under a boil water advisory.
« Back to News