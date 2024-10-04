Posted: Oct 04, 2024 9:56 AMUpdated: Oct 04, 2024 9:56 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council has a busy meeting planned for Monday, with several items on the agenda.

The City Council is expected to approve a $1.5 million bid from Wildcat Construction of Topeka, Kan., to reconstruct the deck of the westbound Tuxedo bridge over the Caney River. The bridge has been reduced to one lane since a large hole developed in early 2023.

The council will also discuss and possibly approve a $400,000 purchase of a used 2006 aerial fire truck for the Bartlesville Fire Department and hold two public hearings on closing a utility easement and zoning changes for child care facilities in residential districts.

Additionally, the council is expected to hear a presentation on the strategic plan direction for Adams Golf Course and develop a plan to address the rising population of homeless individuals in Bartlesville.

The council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the Council Chambers of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.