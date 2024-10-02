News
Oct 02, 2024
Drought Conditions Expected to Persist
James Copeland
Continued drought persistence and development is expected across much of the four states through December.
Much of southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma is in the D1 moderate category of drought, with some pockets of D2 which is severe drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Northern Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig and Ottawa Counties in Oklahoma are currently in the worst shape. According to the Climate Prediction Center, drought development is likely throughout the rest of Kansas, Oklahoma and western Arkansas through the end of the year.
In the near term, the monthly precipitation outlook favors below-normal precipitation with above-average temperatures. As winter wheat planting is 32% complete across the state, 58% of topsoil moisture in Kansas is listed as short or very short, while 62% of subsoil moisture is short or very short. A transition to La Niña is expected this fall through winter and early spring. La Niña sometimes favors warmer and drier conditions during the fall and winter across the four states.
