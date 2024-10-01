Posted: Oct 01, 2024 11:41 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2024 11:41 AM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, board members got a presentation about a presentation regarding a new video surveillance system. The hope was to have that installed in the courthouse and the new annex when it gets built.

Matt Clark, a security officer at the courthouse, said that this system is being used at the jail and they would like to get it installed in the courthouse before the annex is built.

Sean Hardani with Digi Security Systems said there are two proposals. He goes over those proposals and gave his recommendation on which one to go with.

This was only a presentation, therefore no action was taken by the Board.