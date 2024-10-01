Posted: Oct 01, 2024 9:54 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2024 9:58 AM

Tom Davis

The Green Country Pilot Club invites everyone to have some fun playing mini-golf and raising funds for five local charities.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pat Hurd and Marty Louthan extended the invitation for eveyone to join them October 11, 6-8 pm at Sooner Jr. Golf at Sooner Park for a round of mini-golf for just $4 per person or a family of five or more for $20. You'll top off the evening with FREE ice cream and brownies.

Funds raised from the event will go to support Elder Care, Paths to Independence, Martha's Task, The Lighthouse and Casa Hispana.

ABOUT THE PILOT CLUB

Pilot International was chartered on October 18, 1921 in Macon, Georgia, U.S.A. by Elizabeth Leonard and 40 local business women. The name “Pilot” was inspired by the mighty riverboat pilots of that day who represented leadership and guidance.