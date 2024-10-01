Posted: Oct 01, 2024 9:49 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2024 11:58 AM

UPDATE: As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, city crews are asking the public to avoid the round-about at Price Road and Silver Lake Road while repairs to the water main are made.

Bartlesville city crews are working on a water main line break near Price Road and Silver Lake Road.

Several customers in the area, including Hillcrest Country Club, are without water. Hillcrest General Manager Nathan Johnson says the repair time is expected to be around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Lunch service at Hillcrest has been canceled.

