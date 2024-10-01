News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 01, 2024 9:35 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2024 9:35 AM
Free Electronic Recycling Event Set for Oct. 19
Nathan Thompson
Electronic Synergy Foundation will hold an electronic recycling collection event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at Sooner Park’s swimming pool parking lot in Bartlesville.
Acceptable materials in any age/condition/quantity are welcome and free to recycle. The event is open to anyone (business or individual) with unwanted electronics.
Accepted materials
- Computers/laptops
- Printers
- Microwave ovens
- Cell/desk phones
- Office equipment
- Home entertainment devices
- TVs
Prohibited items
- Anything bio-hazardous (dirty medical equipment)
- Items with Freon (refrigerators, air conditioners)
- Anything radioactive (such as smoke detectors)
- Light bulbs
ESF is a Tulsa nonprofit electronic recycler that guarantees data destruction and environmentally-friendly disposal for all material received.
« Back to News