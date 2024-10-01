Posted: Oct 01, 2024 9:26 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2024 9:26 AM

Nathan Thompson

Work continues on a popular portion of Bartlesville’s Pathfinder Parkway.

According to city officials, concrete was being poured last week for a new drainage structure along Pathfinder near a section of the path known as "the frog pond," which is located behind Bartlesville High School southeast of the Shawnee Trailhead.

The trail is closed at the work area with signage at the Shawnee and Polaris trailheads advising that the trail ahead will dead-end.

The work is part of an $880,000 project approved by voters in the 2018 and 2020 General Obligation Bond elections.