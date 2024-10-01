Posted: Oct 01, 2024 9:17 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2024 9:17 AM

Alex Benzegala

Photo Courtesy of Nowata Public Schools and Marching Band

The Nowata Marching Band had an excellent showing at the Vinita Marching Festival last Saturday, as the 'Marching Ironmen' placed first for the Hornet Class and was the Grand Champion for the overall competition.

In a social media statement, Nowata Public Schools said that it was a huge personal achievement for Band Director Jennifer Prince, as it was was her first Overall Grand Championship in her career.

"I am so very proud of these kiddos and all of their hard work," Prince said.