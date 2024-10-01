News
Nowata Public School
Posted: Oct 01, 2024 9:17 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2024 9:17 AM
Nowata Marching Band shines in competition in Vinita
Alex Benzegala
Photo Courtesy of Nowata Public Schools and Marching Band
The Nowata Marching Band had an excellent showing at the Vinita Marching Festival last Saturday, as the 'Marching Ironmen' placed first for the Hornet Class and was the Grand Champion for the overall competition.
In a social media statement, Nowata Public Schools said that it was a huge personal achievement for Band Director Jennifer Prince, as it was was her first Overall Grand Championship in her career.
"I am so very proud of these kiddos and all of their hard work," Prince said.
The Marching Ironmen are back in action on Saturday, Oct. 5th at the Glenpool Blue and Gray Classic.
« Back to News