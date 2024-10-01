Posted: Oct 01, 2024 8:38 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2024 9:06 AM

Tom Davis

The Nowata Community Foundation (NCF) is thrilled to announce the 5th Annual Golf and Ghouls event, taking place at the Nowata Country Club. This highly anticipated fundraiser celebrates the life and legacy of G.L. Myers Jr., a beloved figure credited with turning Nowata into a thriving golfing community. The day promises golf, community spirit, and a touch of spooky Halloween fun.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mike Dye, Margie Learned and Cheryl Reid with the Nowata Community Foundation invited everyone to this special event.

G.L. Myers Jr., the former Golf Pro at Nowata Country Club, spent years mentoring and coaching future golfers, instilling in them a love for the game and a deep sense of community. His dedication to his hometown is still felt today, and this event is a reflection of his enduring impact.

Since its inception in 2019, the G.L. Myers Jr. Golf Tournament, Dinner, and Auction has raised over $135,000, all of which has been reinvested into the Nowata community. The proceeds from this event have gone towards improving local infrastructure, supporting charitable organizations, and funding special community projects. Thanks to the generosity of donors, participants, and sponsors, NCF has continued to revitalize Nowata and create a brighter future for its residents.

Founded in 2017 by community leaders, NCF works to benefit the charitable organizations and projects that shape Nowata. Through both endowed and non-endowed funds, the Foundation depends on the goodwill and support of the community to thrive.

This year’s Golf and Ghouls event promises a full day of festivities for both golfers and non-golfers. Attendees can look forward to a morning and afternoon golf flight, followed by an evening of food, auctions, awards, and dancing. The entire community is invited to join the fun, whether by participating in the tournament, enjoying a delicious dinner, or bidding in the live and silent auctions.

The Nowata Community Foundation encourages everyone to come out, whether as golfers, diners, or sponsors, to enjoy a spooky evening and help make a lasting impact on Nowata. Tickets and additional information can be found at NowataCF.org.

Event Schedule: All events will take place at the Nowata Country Club on Saturday, October 12, 2024.