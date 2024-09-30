Posted: Sep 30, 2024 2:55 PMUpdated: Sep 30, 2024 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man is in jail after being arrested on a felony stalking charge. It is alleged that Jason Straley had been stalking the female victim for several days before police were finally contacted and he was taken into custody.

Straley and the victim had been neighbors and at that time the victim cooked for Straley a few times. A probable cause affidavit states that that is when Straley began sending her, “strange text messages.” Straley also began leaving leaving letters in her mailbox and parking outside of her residence after he moved away. Straley had also followed her in his truck.

When a friend to the victim noticed the defendant continuing to be outside of the victim's residence a confrontation ensued and police were called in to investigate.

When speaking with police, Straley said that the victim had cooked him food a couple of times and that he began speaking to her in a, “friendly way.” The defendant stated that he followed the victim home, but she went inside before he could talk to her. That is why Straley put a letter in her mailbox with his phone number.

Straley added that he never texted the victim, but later admitted he messaged the victim offering to help her with her kids. Straley added that he went by the residence earlier that morning because he was going to talk to the owner about renting a nearby residence.

Straley saw his bond set at $50,000. He will next be seen in court on Friday morning.