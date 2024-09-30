News
Arvest to Host Oct. 3 Business Education Seminar
Nathan Thompson
Arvest will host a Business Education Seminar on Thursday, Oct. 3 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Arvest Bank east side location north community room at 4225 SE Adams Rd., in Bartlesville.
The business seminar is titled Business Banking in the Digital Age and will focus on how to stay up-to-date with business banking technology. All business owners are invited to attend this seminar. Whether you are just getting started with a new small business, or you are an established business owner, you are invited.
Lunch will be served to registrants. Please RSVP to Cory Snelson by email csnelson@arvest.com or by phone 918-337-3349.
