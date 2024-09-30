Posted: Sep 30, 2024 9:31 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2024 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

In 2006, Barry and Karen Lowe launched a program inspired by Barry’s parents after delivering a Thanksgiving meal to a young single mother. The Bartlesville Young Scholar program’s mission, “Mentoring and empowering students to earn a college degree,” is accomplished through its two-pronged approach. Knowing that a scholarship alone cannot ensure students overcome the massive barriers of earning a college degree, the program starts with middle school students to equip them and their families with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the college experience.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Executive Director Dionna Cameron and Board Chairman George Halkiades explained the program's need for mentors and how the mentorship process works.

Through Bartlesville Young Scholars' unique partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma-Bartlesville, students are matched with a mentor who works with the student and joins us in our programs and classes. After completing the first phase, students are granted a scholarship of up to $4,000/year to an Oklahoma University through one of our seven scholarship sources. Dionna said Bartlesville Young Scolars supports and encourages students to pursue a college degree every step of the way.

The Young Scholars of Bartlesville Program is actively seeking mentors eager to make a positive impact in the lives of Bartlesville students while enjoying the experience.