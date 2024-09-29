Posted: Sep 29, 2024 6:40 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2024 6:40 PM

Alex Benzegala

The Convoy of Hope event on Saturday in Downtown Bartlesville was a success according to those who attended this years event. Micah Smith is the event Coordinator for the event and says he was blown away by the community coming together for Convoy of Hope.

The Convoy of Hope released the following statistics on the event.

-over 4,000 guests

-there were 1,100 volunteers

-2,500 people were prayed with

-18 people were saved

-28 participating churches

-4,900 bags of groceries given out

-5,000 lunches served

-over 1,110 children's shoes given out

-over 250 haircuts

-over 200 family portraits taken

-6,000 fruit pouches given out

-800 gardens in a bag given out

-Breast Cancer had over 600 ladies

-Health Services had over 800 people come thru

-Veterans Services had over 200

-There were 12 community service organizations that shared info

-4 Job & Career Services set up too

-155 flu shots were given out