Posted: Sep 28, 2024 8:33 AMUpdated: Sep 28, 2024 8:34 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville community is mourning the loss of Naomi Alice Lanier, the beloved founder of The Lighthouse Outreach Center, who passed away on September 23, 2024, at the age of 79. Naomi's life and legacy have profoundly impacted countless individuals, making her a cherished figure in the community.

Naomi moved to Bartlesville in 1990, and it was during this time that she received a divine vision to establish a Christian-based homeless shelter. Over the next 22 years, she dedicated herself to serving others and fulfilling this calling, ultimately leading to the founding of The Lighthouse Outreach Center. Under her guidance, the center became a sanctuary for those in need, offering not just shelter and meals, but also a path to hope and transformation.

Naomi accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1982, and she never looked back. Her first love was God, followed closely by her family, and then everyone else.

AUDIO: LIGHTHOUSE OUTEREACH CENTER'S ERROL HADA RECALLS NAOMI LANIER

For over three decades, The Lighthouse has stood as a beacon of hope in Bartlesville and its surrounding areas, helping to change the lives of hundreds of individuals. As Hada noted, "Our goal is to help each of our residents find hope in Jesus Christ and rebuild their lives." Naomi's vision has allowed The Lighthouse to provide essential services that go beyond the basics of food and shelter, focusing instead on holistic recovery and support.

Naomi’s family remembers her with deep affection, highlighting her ability to touch lives with her love and compassion. Her legacy will continue to inspire those who carry on her mission at The Lighthouse.

A memorial service to celebrate Naomi's life will be held on Tuesday, October 1, at 2 p.m. at the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel, with interment following at White Rose Cemetery. Visitation will be open on Monday, September 30, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location.

Naomi Alice Lanier's contributions to the Bartlesville community will be remembered for years to come, and her spirit will live on in the hearts of those she touched through her unwavering faith and compassion.