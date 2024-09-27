Posted: Sep 27, 2024 1:33 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2024 2:24 PM

Alex Benzegala

The second suspect in a Northeastern Oklahoma forgery and fraud investigation was in Washington County Court on Friday.

42-year-old Jason Solis faces felony charges of possession of forged notes or instruments, and holding/concealing mail of another after a warrant was issued for his arrest back in March.

Bartlesville Radio reported on Tuesday that Becki Banther was arrested on the same charge, and now Solis and Banther are the lone living defendants in the case where they allegedly forged checks and stole the identities of victims in Washington County and Northeastern Oklahoma. The amount of money stolen is estimated to be thousands of dollars.

Solis is being held on a $10,000 bond and his next court appearance is set for Oct. 4.