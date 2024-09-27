Posted: Sep 27, 2024 9:17 AMUpdated: Sep 27, 2024 9:17 AM

The Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival (OIBF) returns to Guthrie, Oklahoma, from October 10-12, 2024, promising a weekend filled with live performances, workshops, and family-friendly activities that celebrate bluegrass music. Founded by the legendary Byron Berline, a three-time national fiddle champion, the festival is a global gathering spot for bluegrass musicians and fans alike.

The Origins of OIBF

Byron Berline, known for his role as an ambassador of bluegrass music around the world, envisioned a festival where musicians from different countries could come together and perform. After years of travels and performances in places like China, Mexico, Australia, and Germany, Berline saw the need for an international event to foster cultural exchange through bluegrass music.

In 1984, while still living in Los Angeles, Berline shared his vision with Joe Hutchinson, an Oklahoma state representative with experience organizing bluegrass festivals. Although it took over a decade to bring this dream to life, in 1996, the OIBF officially became a reality. Thanks to a committed team of volunteers and professionals from various industries, the festival has grown into a cherished annual event.

Why Guthrie, Oklahoma?

Guthrie, with its rich history and central location, became the perfect host city for the festival. The local Chamber of Commerce, city leadership, and community members were instrumental in securing Guthrie as the festival’s home. Guthrie's historic charm and accessibility have helped draw thousands of attendees to the festival each year, supporting both the local economy and Oklahoma's broader cultural landscape.

Music, Education, and Community Impact

The mission of OIBF goes beyond entertainment. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the festival aims to promote bluegrass music in Oklahoma, educate people on its cultural significance, and support youth through scholarships and educational opportunities. The festival offers workshops, open mic sessions, and youth competitions, encouraging young musicians to grow and hone their craft. This year's festival continues its tradition of fostering the next generation of bluegrass talent with the Youth Instrument Championships and Band Competition.

The 2024 Lineup: A Weekend of World-Class Bluegrass

The 2024 festival promises an exciting lineup of bluegrass artists on the Byron Berline Memorial Stage. Highlights include:

Thursday, October 10 : Performances by the Hunt Brothers Band, Cowboy Jim Garling, and a thrilling finale with Evan Felker, Trapp, Mullenax, and Moore.

Friday, October 11 : Sets by Monica Taylor, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, and a high-energy performance from The Fretliners.

Saturday, October 12: A mix of local and international talent, culminating in a night with the acclaimed JigJam.

The festival also features performances at the Cottonwood Creek Stage, where attendees can enjoy open mic sessions throughout the day, and workshops for aspiring songwriters and musicians. The Youth Tent will host educational events, including fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and banjo workshops led by some of the best musicians in the industry.

A Family-Friendly Event for All

OIBF is designed to be a welcoming and inclusive event for everyone. In addition to its extensive musical lineup, the festival offers a range of activities for families and children. From hands-on music workshops to youth competitions, young attendees have the opportunity to participate in and learn from experienced bluegrass professionals.

Tickets and Additional Information

Tickets for the festival can be purchased online at OIBF.com, with options for single-day or weekend passes. Whether you're a lifelong bluegrass fan or new to the genre, Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival offers an unforgettable experience celebrating music, community, and cultural heritage. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a world-class musical event right in the heart of Oklahoma!