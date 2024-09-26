Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
City of Caney Under a Boil Water Order

Sep 26, 2024

University of Oklahoma Holding Native Nations Day

Ty Loftis

All Native American seniors are welcome to Native Nations Day at the University of Oklahoma on Monday, October 21st. Students will have the ability to connect with campus resources and people who would help further their college career.

 

For any Osage Nation or JOM student, transportation will be provided. Students will need to register in order to attend the event that is aimed at getting students ready for college.


