Posted: Sep 25, 2024 2:45 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2024 2:45 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford took to the floor on Tuesday and spoke out in opposition of the democrats attempting to force an abortion vote through the Senate. Lankford believed the resolution says the Senate doesn't care about life saving care for women and that doctor's can face criminal prosecution for caring for their patients. This is something Lankford wanted to set the record straight on.

Lankford says it is important to continue the conversation on this topic so that people will have a better understanding of it if and when a resolution is found.

Lankford is also the Chair of the Senate Values Action Team.